Swedish Green Party Opposes Sweden Accession To NATO

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Sweden should refrain from joining NATO, even if Finland decides to become a member of the alliance, Swedish Green Party spokeswoman Marta Stenevi said on Saturday

The Green Party, which occupies 16 seats in the 349-member Swedish parliament "has followed closely Finland's debate" on NATO membership, yet Helsinki's decision will not force the party to abandon its position on the alliance, Stenevi added told the Swedish Radio.

The Green Party, which occupies 16 seats in the 349-member Swedish parliament "has followed closely Finland's debate" on NATO membership, yet Helsinki's decision will not force the party to abandon its position on the alliance, Stenevi added told the Swedish Radio.

"We are considering this (Finland's position) in our analysis, but from my perspective, it will not affect our negative stance on NATO," Stenevi, adding that the Green Party stands against Sweden joining the alliance.

On Wednesday, Secretary-General of the ruling Swedish Social Democratic Party Tobias Baudin said that the party might decide as early as May 15 on whether to join NATO or not.

Yet, according to reports, the party lacks unanimity on this issue as some prominent members, including Swedish Minister for Climate and the Environment Annika Strandhall, oppose the country's membership in the military alliance.

The Ukrainian crisis has spurred an extensive debate in both Finland and Sweden on abandoning decades of neutrality and joining NATO amid a shifting security situation in Europe. In the past two months, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finland's Sanna Marin initiated high-level discussions, both at home and abroad, about terms and consequences of applying for NATO membership. Their formal decision is expected by the alliance's June summit in Madrid.

