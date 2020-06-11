UrduPoint.com
Swedish Health Authorities Say 2nd Wave Of Coronavirus Epidemic In Fall Inevitable

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Johan Carlson, the head of the Public Health Agency of Sweden, said on Thursday that the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in the coming fall was inevitable.

"The pandemic is still ongoing, now there is a big outbreak in Latin America, we expect that at some point the virus will reach Africa.

The risk is still very high, we must be prepared for the second wave," Carlson told reporters.

Unlike other European countries, the Swedish authorities have embraced a less rigid approach to dealing with the disease, refraining from imposing a full-scale lockdown. Sweden has confirmed a total of 48,288 coronavirus cases so far, with a death toll of 4,814, which is markedly higher compared to neighboring countries.

