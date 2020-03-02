UrduPoint.com
Swedish Health Officials Urge Iran Air Travel Ban

Sumaira FH 46 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:32 PM

Swedish health officials on Monday urged aviation authorities to ban flights from Iran over coronavirus fears, saying Tehran was "not in control" of the outbreak on its soil

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Swedish health officials on Monday urged aviation authorities to ban flights from Iran over coronavirus fears, saying Tehran was "not in control" of the outbreak on its soil.

Sweden has 14 confirmed cases of the virus, including six who travelled to Iran, where the outbreak has rapidly ballooned.

The middle Eastern country has reported 1,501 cases, including 66 deaths in total.

On Monday, Sweden's public health agency urged the country's transport authority to review flight permits from Iran to curb the virus' spread.

"To continue to take in large groups of passengers from Iran under present circumstances would severely complicate the work to limit the spread of COVID-19," Johan Carlson, director of the Public Health Agency of Sweden, said in a statement.

