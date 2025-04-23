Swedish Journalist Charged In Turkey Risks 12 Years: Employer
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 08:09 PM
A Swedish journalist arrested upon his arrival in Turkey in March has been charged with "insulting the president" as well as terror crimes and risks 12 years in prison, his employer said Wednesday
Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A Swedish journalist arrested upon his arrival in Turkey in March has been charged with "insulting the president" as well as terror crimes and risks 12 years in prison, his employer said Wednesday.
Joakim Medin, 40, will go on trial on April 30 for the first charge, his newspaper Dagens ETC said in an article on its website.
A court date for the second charge has yet to be set.
Dagens ETC said Medin would appear before a judge in Ankara next week via video link from the Silivri prison.
It said he risks three years in prison for the insult charge and nine years for the terror charge.
Medin was detained as he arrived in Turkey to cover the mass street protests sparked by the detention and jailing of Istanbul's opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the main political rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
"I can only reiterate that he is a journalist who has done journalistic work," Dagens ETC editor in chief Andreas Gustavsson said in a comment.
"Joakim is not a criminal, definitely not some kind of terrorist. I think he himself is looking forward to having his case tried, simply because he is innocent," he said.
Turkey has accused Medin of being a member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), an accusation he has denied.
The PKK has led a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state and been designated by Turkey as a banned terrorist group.
Gustavsson said the charge regarding alleged terrorist links was "the most serious".
"From what we know so far, Turkey is trying to claim that all the journalistic work that Joakim Medin has produced about Turkey is terrorist acts," he said.
"This is of course an absurd accusation."
po/jll/js
Recent Stories
PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Islamabad United
China introduces 10G broadband internet service
Pak economy continues to stabilize, expected to grow by 2.7% in current FY: WB
ATC drops terrorism charges against 77 TLP leaders, workers
Deputy Commissioner monitor anti-Polio campaign
Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested
Senator Siddiqui terms Pehalgam incident false flag operation by Indian army
Swedish journalist charged in Turkey risks 12 years: employer
Haroon reaffirms govt commitment to boost cement exports
Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU
10 land grabbers held in grand operation against land mafia
Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other cities in Turkiye
More Stories From World
-
Swedish journalist charged in Turkey risks 12 years: employer2 minutes ago
-
Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other cities in Turkiye27 minutes ago
-
Chinese insulin product approved as first insulin glargine biosimilar in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
What we know ahead of Pope Francis's funeral2 hours ago
-
Powerful 6.2-magnitude quake hits off Istanbul coast2 hours ago
-
I.Coast's barred opposition leader says is party's only presidential candidate2 hours ago
-
PSG draw with Nantes to stay unbeaten in Ligue 13 hours ago
-
PSG draw with Nantes to stay unbeaten in Ligue 13 hours ago
-
UK hosts downgraded Ukraine talks as Easter truce shatters3 hours ago
-
What we know ahead of Pope Francis's funeral4 hours ago
-
VP Vance tells Russia and Ukraine to strike a deal or US will 'walk away'4 hours ago
-
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew4 hours ago