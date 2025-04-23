Swedish journalist charged in Turkey risks 12 years: employer

A Swedish journalist arrested upon his arrival in Turkey in March has been charged with "insulting the president" as well as terror crimes and risks 12 years in prison, his employer said Wednesday

Joakim Medin, 40, will go on trial on April 30 for the first charge, his newspaper Dagens ETC said in an article on its website.

A court date for the second charge has yet to be set.

Dagens ETC said Medin would appear before a judge in Ankara next week via video link from the Silivri prison.

It said he risks three years in prison for the insult charge and nine years for the terror charge.

Medin was detained as he arrived in Turkey to cover the mass street protests sparked by the detention and jailing of Istanbul's opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the main political rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

"I can only reiterate that he is a journalist who has done journalistic work," Dagens ETC editor in chief Andreas Gustavsson said in a comment.

"Joakim is not a criminal, definitely not some kind of terrorist. I think he himself is looking forward to having his case tried, simply because he is innocent," he said.

Turkey has accused Medin of being a member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), an accusation he has denied.

The PKK has led a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state and been designated by Turkey as a banned terrorist group.

Gustavsson said the charge regarding alleged terrorist links was "the most serious".

"From what we know so far, Turkey is trying to claim that all the journalistic work that Joakim Medin has produced about Turkey is terrorist acts," he said.

"This is of course an absurd accusation."

