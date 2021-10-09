Swedish King Calls for Caution After COVID-19 Limits Lifted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The king of Swedes said on Saturday that the government might have acted too fast in lifting COVID-19 curbs, after Sweden scrapped limits on public gatherings.

"Slowly but surely, I think, is a good word. We should think about that a little more. Sometimes it went a little too fast in some places, I think," Carl XVI Gustaf said in an interview to the TV4 channel.

The king warned Swedes that it "is not over yet." Queen Silvia urged everyone to be vaccinated. Over 84% of the Nordic nation's population have received at least one shot, and 78% have been fully immunized.

The king criticized Sweden's relaxed approach to the outbreak in December when he said in a televised speech that his country had failed to deal with the pandemic. Sweden never introduced a lockdown and its infection rates have been higher than in the rest of Scandinavian neighbors.