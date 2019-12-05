Swedish king demands to lift curfew in occupied Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

King Carl Gustaf of Sweden on Thursday demanded the Indian authorities to lift curfew in occupied Kashmir and also offered mediation to resolve the matter

In a statement, the king said, "We can say we have people from Sweden, trying to (be) as observers in these areas in Kashmir for many many years.

In that sense, we are trying to be an observer if possible."

In that sense, we are trying to be an observer if possible."The Swedish king and his wife are on a five-day visit to India.