Swedish Lawmaker in EU Parliament Convicted of Sexual Abuse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) An appeals court in Sweden found a lawmaker of the European Parliament guilty on Monday of sexually assaulting a fellow member of the Swedish Democrats party, after a lower court acquitted him last month.

The Gota Court of Appeal ruled that this time there was enough evidence against Peter Lundgren to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt. He was fined 60 days' worth of salary.

The 58-year-old was accused of having touched the woman's breasts against her will during a party held at a hotel during an election conference in March 2018. He was re-elected to the European Parliament in 2019.