Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Swedish Lawmakers Arrive in Taiwan on Official Visit - Taiwanese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) A delegation of four Swedish lawmakers led by Markus Wiechel of the Sweden Democrats has arrived in Taiwan with a six-day visit, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The group arrived on the island on Sunday night and will be there until May 19, the ministry specified.

As part of their trip, the lawmakers are scheduled to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and other island officials, the ministry's statement read.

The previous delegation of the Swedish parliament, the Riksdag, visited Taiwan in April 2022.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

