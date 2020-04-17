Swedish Lawmakers Backing Sanctions on Moscow in PACE Not Assembly Members - Zakharova

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Swedish lawmakers supporting the resumption of sanctions against Russia in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) are not members of the assembly, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Swedish lawmakers supporting the resumption of sanctions against Russia in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) are not members of the assembly, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Earlier in April, Kerstin Lundgren and Magnus Ek, Swedish Centre Party politicians, called for the resumption of anti-Russian sanctions in PACE, as after the full return of powers within the assembly, Moscow is allegedly ignoring the decisions made by the Council of Europe and other international institutions. The proposal is justified by the fact that the amendments to the current rules of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, allowing Moscow to resume work in the organization, practically mean the lifting of sanctions against the country.

"The mentioned lawmakers are not even members of the Swedish delegation to PACE," Zakharova said at a briefing, adding that Lundgren had lost her mandate in early 2019, and Ek never had one.

The spokeswoman added that the Centre Party was not represented at the assembly as of now, while the Swedish delegation to PACE voted to restore the powers of Russian lawmakers in June 2019.

Russia's PACE delegation was stripped of its voting rights, its mandate to take part in monitoring missions and the right to participate in the assembly's leadership institutions in April 2014 in response to Crimea's reunification with Russia after a referendum that was not recognized by the West. Moscow began suspending payments to the Council of Europe in 2017 until the rights of its delegation were restored in 2019.