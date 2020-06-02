UrduPoint.com
Swedish Minister Slams Reasoning Of Norway, Denmark For Keeping Border With Sweden Shut

Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:26 PM

Swedish Minister Slams Reasoning of Norway, Denmark for Keeping Border With Sweden Shut

Swedish Home Affairs Minister Mikael Damberg on Tuesday called the Norwegian and Danish arguments against opening the borders with Sweden unpersuasive

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Swedish Home Affairs Minister Mikael Damberg on Tuesday called the Norwegian and Danish arguments against opening the borders with Sweden unpersuasive.

Starting June 15, Denmark and Norway will allow their tourists to cross into the other country, while still refusing entry to Swedish tourists due to the current COVID-19 situation in Sweden.

"As of now, the arguments in favor of keeping the borders closed are rather weak," Damberg said in an interview with the Swedish SVT tv channel.

Unlike other countries, Sweden has not imposed a full-scale lockdown, opting for less severe restrictions that have resulted in a worse situation compared to its neighbors, with the mortality level several times higher than in Denmark or Norway.

