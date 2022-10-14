UrduPoint.com

Swedish Moderates Announce Coalition Deal With Far-Right Backing

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The leader of Sweden's Moderates said Friday he had made a deal with three other right-wing parties that will allow forming a minority government with support of the far-right Sweden Democrats.

"Today, the Moderates and three other partner parties ” the Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals ” made a post-election deal to start solving Sweden's big problems," Ulf Kristersson announced.

The Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals will form the government, with the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats backing them in parliament.

The far-right party emerged as the big winner of the September election with 20.5% of the vote to the Moderates' 19.1%.

Kristersson, who faces a confirmation vote on Monday, said his prospective coalition government would aim to toughen penalties for violent and sexual offenses, build new nuclear plants, cushion the impact of rising electricity bills and slash immigration to allow Sweden to integrate those already present in the country.

