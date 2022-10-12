Swedish Moderates Get Extra Time to Form Coalition Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Sweden's Moderate Party was given until Friday to complete coalition talks after winning legislative polls last month, the parliamentary speaker said.

Andreas Norlen said on Wednesday he had agreed to give Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson two more days to negotiate a coalition pact because he felt the process should not be forced.

"It is important for me that Sweden has a new government in place as soon as possible, but at the same time the task cannot be forced," the speaker said in a statement.

The right-wing bloc led by the Moderates scored a close victory over the former leftist ruling coalition, and its parties have been negotiating for weeks a policy agenda they could all rally behind.

Norlen named Kristersson as the first candidate for prime minister. A parliamentary vote on his nomination is scheduled for Monday.

Kristersson reportedly told a press conference on Wednesday that the negotiations were almost complete, save for some issues that they wanted to work on a bit more.