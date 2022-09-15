Swedish Opposition Christian Democrats Leader Announces Conservative Bloc Victory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The leader of Swedish Christian Democrats opposition party, Ebba Busch, announced on Wednesday the victory of the right-wing bloc in the Swedish parliamentary election.

On September 11, Swedish general election took place. The election results are expected to be officially confirmed by this weekend.

"We have the election results and the Swedish people voted for a change of government... Regardless of whether you voted for the Christian Democrats or any other party, I will fight to make Sweden better for you," Busch said on her social media.

Earlier in the day, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has conceded defeat in the parliamentary election and announced that she would resign on Thursday. Andersson's Social Democratic party won 107 seats in the 349-parliament, once again becoming the strongest political power in the country. However, Andersson's center-left bloc received 143 seats in total, while the conservative bloc got 146 mandates. Ulf Kristersson, the conservatives' candidate, said he would now work on forming a new government.