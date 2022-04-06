UrduPoint.com

Swedish Opposition Party Calls For Country To Join NATO - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Swedish Opposition Party Calls for Country to Join NATO - Reports

The leader of the Swedish opposition Moderate Coalition Party, Ulf Kristersson, said that Sweden and Finland should apply for NATO membership during the alliance's summit in June, Swedish media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The leader of the Swedish opposition Moderate Coalition Party, Ulf Kristersson, said that Sweden and Finland should apply for NATO membership during the alliance's summit in June, Swedish media reported on Wednesday.

Kristersson made the statement during a speech at the Swedish Defence University, Radio Sweden said.

In March, Finland and Sweden began considering the possibility of abandoning their long-term neutrality and joining NATO in view of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Alliance Sweden Finland February March June Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Soil analysis vital to improve soil fertility, enh ..

Soil analysis vital to improve soil fertility, enhance production

19 seconds ago
 Ukraine Needs to Agree on Statuses of Crimea, Donb ..

Ukraine Needs to Agree on Statuses of Crimea, Donbas Republics - Kremlin

21 seconds ago
 Lithuanian Foreign Minister Disappointed With 5th ..

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Disappointed With 5th Package of EU Sanctions Agains ..

24 seconds ago
 Hungarian Prime Minister Says Paks-II Project Clea ..

Hungarian Prime Minister Says Paks-II Project Clear of Russia Sanctions

29 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court issues notice to Barjees Tahir o ..

Lahore High Court issues notice to Barjees Tahir on NAB plea

3 minutes ago
 DC visits Ramzan Bazaars in Melewali Gali, Khairpu ..

DC visits Ramzan Bazaars in Melewali Gali, Khairpur, Hasilpur

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.