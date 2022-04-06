Swedish Opposition Party Calls for Country to Join NATO - Reports

The leader of the Swedish opposition Moderate Coalition Party, Ulf Kristersson, said that Sweden and Finland should apply for NATO membership during the alliance's summit in June, Swedish media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The leader of the Swedish opposition Moderate Coalition Party, Ulf Kristersson, said that Sweden and Finland should apply for NATO membership during the alliance's summit in June, Swedish media reported on Wednesday.

Kristersson made the statement during a speech at the Swedish Defence University, Radio Sweden said.

In March, Finland and Sweden began considering the possibility of abandoning their long-term neutrality and joining NATO in view of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.