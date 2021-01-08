MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The Swedish parliament on Friday passed a temporary law and legislative amendments to empower the government to close businesses and ban public activities should the COVID-19 dynamic necessitate this.

Until now, Sweden stood out among other countries by its lack of emergency regulations to counter COVID-19. The country experienced an acute increase in cases over the past month.

"The Riksdag voted in favour of the Government's proposal to introduce a temporary law and certain legislative amendments to enable more measures to be taken to counteract congestion and thus prevent the spread of COVID-19. It will be possible to introduce special restrictions for both certain activities and places," the parliament said in a press release.

The law will take effect on January 10 and apply until the end of September, according to the legislature.

Closures under the new law, as specified in the press release, might apply to malls and other mass shopping centers, public transport, domestic air travel and public places for recreational or cultural activities, among other sites.

"If necessary, it will be possible to prohibit public gatherings of a certain size at places to which the public have access and close premises that serve food and drink," the press release read.

The parliament instructed the government to work out in more detail the compensation measures for businesses that end up affected by the new law.