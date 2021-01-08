UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Parliament Adopts Emergency COVID-19 Law To Enable Gov't To Close Businesses

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Swedish Parliament Adopts Emergency COVID-19 Law to Enable Gov't to Close Businesses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The Swedish parliament on Friday passed a temporary law and legislative amendments to empower the government to close businesses and ban public activities should the COVID-19 dynamic necessitate this.

Until now, Sweden stood out among other countries by its lack of emergency regulations to counter COVID-19. The country experienced an acute increase in cases over the past month.

"The Riksdag voted in favour of the Government's proposal to introduce a temporary law and certain legislative amendments to enable more measures to be taken to counteract congestion and thus prevent the spread of COVID-19. It will be possible to introduce special restrictions for both certain activities and places," the parliament said in a press release.

The law will take effect on January 10 and apply until the end of September, according to the legislature.

Closures under the new law, as specified in the press release, might apply to malls and other mass shopping centers, public transport, domestic air travel and public places for recreational or cultural activities, among other sites.

"If necessary, it will be possible to prohibit public gatherings of a certain size at places to which the public have access and close premises that serve food and drink," the press release read.

The parliament instructed the government to work out in more detail the compensation measures for businesses that end up affected by the new law.

Related Topics

Parliament Sweden January September Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

18 minutes ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

6 minutes ago

102 dealers booked,fake fertilizer seized

6 minutes ago

Crackdown on fuel stations selling smuggled petrol ..

6 minutes ago

CCPO assures security to markets, trade centres

6 minutes ago

Fire erupted in a house in Bajaur

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.