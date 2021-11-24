Swedish Parliament Elects Female Prime Minister For First Time in History

The Swedish unicameral parliament Riksdag on Wednesday voted to appoint the leader of the Social Democratic Labor Party of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, as the prime Minister, becoming the first woman in the country's history to take office

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The Swedish unicameral parliament Riksdag on Wednesday voted to appoint the leader of the Social Democratic Labor Party of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, as the prime Minister, becoming the first woman in the country's history to take office.

Andersson's candidacy required at least 175 votes in favor or abstained to be approved. 117 deputies voted for her candidacy, 174 were against, 57 members of parliament abstained, one deputy was absent.