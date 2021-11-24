UrduPoint.com

Swedish Parliament Elects Female Prime Minister For First Time In History

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:43 PM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The Swedish unicameral parliament Riksdag on Wednesday voted to appoint the leader of the Social Democratic Labor Party of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, as the prime Minister, becoming the first woman in the country's history to take office.

Andersson's candidacy required at least 175 votes in favor or abstained to be approved. 117 deputies voted for her candidacy, 174 were against, 57 members of parliament abstained, one deputy was absent.

