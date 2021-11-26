UrduPoint.com

Swedish Parliament To Vote On Andersson Again On Monday After Surprise Resignation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 12:29 AM

Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on Monday After Surprise Resignation

The Swedish parliament will decide on Monday whether Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson should become the nation's first female prime minister after the first vote ended in a flop

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Swedish parliament will decide on Monday whether Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson should become the nation's first female prime minister after the first vote ended in a flop.

Andersson took over as prime minister from Stefan Loefven on Wednesday but had to tender her resignation hours later, after a rift over the 2022 budget prompted her minority coalition partners to leave.

Parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlen said he had consulted parties over the phone and scheduled another vote at the 349-seat parliament, or Riksdag.

He said he would again propose Andersson as the next prime minister.

"The vote is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 29, at 1 p.m. (12:00 p.m.) The schedule is preliminary," a statement on Riksdag's website read.

Radio Sweden reported that all parties promised to vote as before, indicating that Andersson will likely secure the nomination this time for a one-party minority Social Democrat government with her in charge. The next general election is due in September 2022.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Minority Parliament Vote Budget Magdalena Sweden September November All From Government Election 2018 P

Recent Stories

Timely completion of privatization programme govt' ..

Timely completion of privatization programme govt's top priority: Soomro

33 seconds ago
 Faisal Amin Gandapur releases falcon recovered by ..

Faisal Amin Gandapur releases falcon recovered by Wildlife officials

34 seconds ago
 EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5 and up ..

EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5 and up

12 minutes ago
 Two Chinese among four dead in DR Congo gold mine ..

Two Chinese among four dead in DR Congo gold mine attack

12 minutes ago
 43 killed in clashes in Sudan's restive Darfur: UN ..

43 killed in clashes in Sudan's restive Darfur: UN

12 minutes ago
 Migrants tell of perilous Channel crossings as the ..

Migrants tell of perilous Channel crossings as they arrive in the UK

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.