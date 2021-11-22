UrduPoint.com

Swedish Parliament To Vote On Magdalena Andersson As New PM Wednesday: Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:29 PM

Sweden's parliament will hold a vote Wednesday on the designation of Social Democratic Party leader and current finance minister Magdalena Andersson as the country's first woman prime minister, the speaker of parliament said Monday

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Sweden's parliament will hold a vote Wednesday on the designation of Social Democratic Party leader and current finance minister Magdalena Andersson as the country's first woman prime minister, the speaker of parliament said Monday.

Andersson has yet to secure the support of the Left Party, which she needs to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, despite tough negotiations in recent days.

More Stories From World

