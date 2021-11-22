Swedish parliament to vote on Magdalena Andersson as new PM Wednesday: speaker

Sweden's parliament will hold a vote Wednesday on the designation of Social Democratic Party leader and current finance minister Magdalena Andersson as the country's first woman prime minister, the speaker of parliament said Monday

Andersson has yet to secure the support of the Left Party, which she needs to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, despite tough negotiations in recent days.