Swedish Parliament Votes Andersson for Prime Minister Again After Surprise Resignation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The Swedish parliament on Monday voted for Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson to become the nation's first female prime minister after the first vote ended in a flop.

Andersson took over as prime minister from Stefan Loefven on November 24 but had to tender her resignation hours later.

"If more than half of the members of the Riksdag, that is at least 175 members, vote against the Speaker's proposal for a new prime minister, it is rejected.

Otherwise, it is approved. The result of the vote in the Chamber: Yes: 101; No: 173; Abstain: 75," a press release published on the parliamentary website reads.

The decision to step down came after the draft budget proposed by the Swedish government failed to gain a majority of votes in the parliament, as most of the lawmakers supported the draft proposed by the opposition instead. Thereafter, the Green Party announced it would leave the minority coalition government with Andersson's Social Democrats.