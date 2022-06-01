Swedish Parliament Votes to Ban New Oil, Gas Drilling From July

The Swedish parliament voted on Tuesday to ban new drilling for gas and oil and restrict coal mining starting July 1 over its "negative impact on people and the environment."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The Swedish parliament voted on Tuesday to ban new drilling for gas and oil and restrict coal mining starting July 1 over its "negative impact on people and the environment."

The Riksdag said the measure will cover the extraction of hard coal, lignite, crude oil, shale oil and natural gas and toughen rules for mining in the Alum Shale Formation in northwestern Europe.

"Permits will no longer be granted for mining or extraction of these substances... Amendments to the Environmental Code and Minerals Act will take effect on July 1, 2022," the statement read.

The government submitted the bill to parliament in March in a bid to push forward its climate agenda. It argued that Sweden had to take responsibility for cutting CO2 emissions and creating green jobs and new export opportunities.