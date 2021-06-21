UrduPoint.com
Swedish Parliament Votes To Dismiss Prime Minister Over Rental Reforms - Reports

Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Swedish parliament has voted no confidence in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, national media reported on Monday.

The motion was submitted by the right-wing Sweden Democrats party last week.

The move came after the Left Party withdrew its support for Lofven over his government's refusal to amend rent control rules, depriving him of the parliamentary majority necessary to avoid resignation.

Radio Sweden said that 181 lawmakers in the 349-seat legislature voted to have the prime minister dismissed.

Lofven has now a week to decide whether to resign or to call new elections, the broadcaster added.

