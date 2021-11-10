Swedish PM Lofven tenders resignation: official

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Wednesday tendered his resignation, a widely expected move paving the way for his designated successor Magdalena Andersson ahead of next year's general election

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Wednesday tendered his resignation, a widely expected move paving the way for his designated successor Magdalena Andersson ahead of next year's general election.

Lofven, who has been in power for seven years, stepped down as leader of the Social Democrats at the party's congress last week. Andersson, who is currently finance minister, was elected to replace Lofven as party leader, putting her on track to become the country's first woman prime minister if she wins a vote in parliament.