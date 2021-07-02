Swedish Police Arrest Suspect in Rare Officer Killing Case - Reports

Police in the Swedish city of Gothenburg arrested a suspect in connection with this week's fatal shooting of a police officer, media said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Police in the Swedish city of Gothenburg arrested a suspect in connection with this week's fatal shooting of a police officer, media said on Friday.

A 33-year-old officer was shot on Wednesday night while patrolling Biskopsgarden, a suburb known for gang violence. He died in hospital.

Radio Sweden reported that police had probable cause to arrest the 17-year-old Swedish national, who is believed to be involved in gang violence.

Lead investigator Anna Bergkvist was cited as saying that she did not think it was likely that the officer had been the target. Police are still investigating the motive.

The shooting shocked the Nordic country, where deadly attacks on police officers are rare. The policeman's killing was the first such death in Sweden in 14 years.