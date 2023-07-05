Swedish Police Considering 3 More Requests to Publicly Burn Religious Books - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Swedish police have received three more requests from residents of Stockholm and Helsingborg to hold actions to burn religious books, Sweden's SVT broadcaster reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Swedish police have received three more requests from residents of Stockholm and Helsingborg to hold actions to burn religious books, Sweden's SVT broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

One of the requests was made by a woman who wants to burn a Quran at a mosque in Stockholm "at the earliest opportunity," the broadcaster said. Another request was filed by a man who seeks to burn the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli embassy in the Swedish capital on July 15, and the third citizen said he wanted to burn religious texts in the southern city of Helsingborg on July 12, according to the report.

All the requests are still under review.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque in which a Quran was burned.

Swedish police authorized the demonstration. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the permit was "lawful but inappropriate."

The action was condemned by Algeria, Afghanistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Lebanon, Russia, Syria, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and Gulf Cooperation Council chief Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi. The foreign ministries of Jordan and the United Arab Emirates summoned Swedish ambassadors to deliver letters of protest.

A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January, when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.