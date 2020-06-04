UrduPoint.com
Swedish Police Disperse Demonstration Against Racism, Police Brutality In Malmo

Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Swedish Police Disperse Demonstration Against Racism, Police Brutality in Malmo

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Police of Sweden's city of Malmo, on Thursday, began dispersing demonstrators rallying against racism and police brutality in the United States, police spokeswoman Ewa-Gun Westford said.

Earlier in the day, the police issued a permit to the organizers under a condition that the event would not have more than 50 people due to COVID-19.

"At 17:55 [15:55 GMT], we decided to ask demonstrators to disperse. There are currently a lot of people present, we are maintaining a dialogue with the organizers. It is very emotional here, but people had an opportunity to express their position," she told Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

There are no reports about clashes between the protesters and the police at the moment.

On May 25, George Floyd, an African American man, died in Minneapolis police custody in the US state of Minnesota. A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the African American man lied handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the US and in other countries.

