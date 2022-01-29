UrduPoint.com

Swedish law enforcement officials said that there are no signs that the drones seen flying over country's nuclear power plants and airports in January belong to foreign powers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Swedish law enforcement officials said that there are no signs that the drones seen flying over country's nuclear power plants and airports in January belong to foreign powers.

Earlier in the month, Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist said that he did not rule out that the drones observed above the mentioned objects belonged to other countries.

"There may have been flights in certain protected areas, but at least we do not have any signs that a foreign power was behind it," Per Engstrom, the head of the country's police department investigating drone flights, told the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

According to the media, in recent weeks, police in Sweden have received about 200 reports of sightings of drones. The reports were made both by the public and law enforcers.

In mid-January, the Swedish police announced the initiation of an investigation into the appearance of unmanned aerial vehicles over airports located in the cities of Kiruna and Lulea. Police also reported drones seen flying over the Swedish nuclear power plants Forsmark and Oskarshamn.

