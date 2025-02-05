Swedish police say school killing spree gunman likely shot himself

Örebro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Swedish police indicated Wednesday that a gunman who slaughtered 10 people at an adult education centre shot himself as the country mourned its worst mass killing.

Candles were lit and flowers were laid out in front of the cordoned off Campus Risbergska -- a school for young adults in Orebro -- as people passed by to pay their respect to the victims.

King Carl XVI Gustaf was to visit the town, the royal court announced as the country struggled to understand events.

Police did not immediately give details on the gunman or his motive. But they confirmed that 11 people, "including the killer", had died in Tuesday's shooting spree in the town west of Stockholm.

Asked about reports that the gunman turned his gun on himself, Orebro police chief Roberto Eid Forest told reporters that "there is a lot to indicate that".

Forest told a press conference the suspect was dead when police reached him.

Police were working to establish the reason for the killing spree and had not seen an indication of an "ideological motive," he added. The suspect was not previously known to police.

- Six in hospital -

"I can't say more about the suspected perpetrator, other than that he was obviously motivated and had access to firearms," Lars Wiren, area police chief, told AFP.

"When the first police officers entered the building shots were fired, likely at the police, but no one of our staff is injured," Wiren added.

Police said not all the victims had been fully identified and have not disclosed any information about them, even whether they were students or teachers at the school.

They encouraged witnesses to contact them and to share videos of the shooting.

Health authorities said six people were being treated at Orebro's university hospital.

Three women and two men had undergone surgery for gunshot wounds and were in a "stable but serious" condition.

A woman was treated for minor injuries, Orebro County authorities said in a statement, adding that all the wounded were over the age of 18.

"This is the worst mass shooting in Swedish history," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference on Tuesday. He added that a lot of "questions were still unanswered".

"But there will come a time when we will know what happened, how it could happen and what motives may have been behind it," Kristersson said.

School attacks are rare in Sweden, but the country has suffered shootings and bombings linked to gang violence that kill dozens of people each year.

- 'Numb, speechless' -

The TV4 television channel reported that police raided the suspected gunman's home in Orebro on Tuesday. It said the man was around 35 years old, was licensed to carry a weapon and had no criminal record. Reports have not identified him however.

The man lived reclusively, was unemployed, and had distanced himself from his family and friends, Aftonbladet newspaper reported, citing family members.

The attack was carried out about midday on Tuesday.

"I saw some bodies lying on the ground. I don't know if they were dead or injured," 16-year-old Linn, who goes to school near the site of the massacre, told AFP.

"There was blood everywhere, people were panicking and crying, parents were worried ... it was chaos," she added, her voice trembling.

Liv Demir, 36, whose son attends a school near Campus Risbergska, was shocked by events.

"I became numb, speechless. I didn't really know where to go," she told AFP.

Her son has gym classes at Campus Risbergska. "My thoughts were spiralling because I packed his sports bag in the morning," Demir said.

- 'Dark hour' -

Sweden's Royal Court announced that flags would be "flown at half-mast at all royal palaces". The government announced a similar measure for its offices and parliament.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called the shooting "truly horrifying".

"Such violence and terror have no place in our societies -- least of all in schools. In this dark hour, we stand with the people of Sweden," she said in a post on X.