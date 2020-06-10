Swedish Police to Restrict Issuing Permits for Rallies Due to COVID-19 Risks

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Swedish Police Authority announced on Tuesday that it would limit the issuance of permits for holding mass demonstrations across the country, as it would contradict the current coronavirus-related sanitary standards.

"In recent days, during several demonstrations, the permissible limit of 50 participants has been exceeded. Therefore, the police department will be more stringent in issuing permits for events, due to the risk of the spread of COVID-19," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the authority added that the organizers of the events did everything possible to comply with the police's requirements.

"The events of last week showed that despite their best intentions, the organizers cannot limit the number of participants in the rally," the statement noted.

Last week, Sweden's largest cities of Stockholm, Malmo and Gothenburg held rallies with thousands of people in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.