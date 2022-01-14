UrduPoint.com

Swedish Premier Tests Positive For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Swedish premier tests positive for COVID-19

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for corona-virus, her spokesperson said on Friday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for corona-virus, her spokesperson said on Friday.

Speaking to Sweden's TT news agency, the spokesperson said the premier "tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid test ... is following the current recommendations and will carry out her work from home."Andersson, who is currently feeling well, will get a follow-up PCR test.

She was elected as the Nordic country's first female prime minister in November 2021.Center Party leader Annie Loof and Green Party spokesman Per Bolund also tested positive following a debate of party leaders in parliament earlier this week. From Dec. 28, 2021, Sweden requires a negative test result from anyone entering the country.

It has confirmed over 1.534 million COVID-19 cases, and 15,440 related deaths. Over 72% of the estimated 11 million population is fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Magdalena Sweden November From Million

Recent Stories

Politics of four sharfis is over, claims Sheikh Ra ..

Politics of four sharfis is over, claims Sheikh Rashid

22 minutes ago
 Furniture exports witness 206.05% increase

Furniture exports witness 206.05% increase

5 minutes ago
 Rs 67m sewerage scheme to facilitate three village ..

Rs 67m sewerage scheme to facilitate three villages 47 pc complete

5 minutes ago
 Terms, conditions for six chairmen of Punjab drug ..

Terms, conditions for six chairmen of Punjab drug courts reviewed

5 minutes ago
 Sindh to impose lockdown, close down schools on NC ..

Sindh to impose lockdown, close down schools on NCOC guidelines: CM Murad

35 minutes ago
 Italy's Ex-Foreign Minister Frattini Appointed Cha ..

Italy's Ex-Foreign Minister Frattini Appointed Chairman of Council of State - Re ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.