Swedish premier tests positive for COVID-19

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for corona-virus, her spokesperson said on Friday.

Speaking to Sweden's TT news agency, the spokesperson said the premier "tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid test ... is following the current recommendations and will carry out her work from home."Andersson, who is currently feeling well, will get a follow-up PCR test.

She was elected as the Nordic country's first female prime minister in November 2021.Center Party leader Annie Loof and Green Party spokesman Per Bolund also tested positive following a debate of party leaders in parliament earlier this week. From Dec. 28, 2021, Sweden requires a negative test result from anyone entering the country.

It has confirmed over 1.534 million COVID-19 cases, and 15,440 related deaths. Over 72% of the estimated 11 million population is fully vaccinated.