Swedish Prime Minister Concedes Election Defeat, Expected to Resign on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has conceded defeat in the parliamentary election and announced that she would resign on Thursday.

"Tomorrow I will therefore request my resignation as prime minister and the responsibility for the continued process will now pass to the parliament Speaker and the Riksdag (Swedish parliament)," Andersson was quoted by SVT broadcaster as saying.

Andersson will now be the leader of Sweden's social democrats in parliamentary opposition.

On September 11, Swedish general election took place. According to the results, Andersson's Social Democratic party won 107 seats in the 349-parliament, once again becoming the strongest political power in the country. However, Andersson's center-left bloc received 143 seats in total, while the conservative bloc got 146 mandates. Ulf Kristersson, the conservatives' candidate, said he would now work on forming a new government.

The election results are expected to be officially confirmed by this weekend.