UrduPoint.com

Swedish Prime Minister Concedes Election Defeat, Expected To Resign On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Swedish Prime Minister Concedes Election Defeat, Expected to Resign on Thursday

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has conceded defeat in the parliamentary election and announced that she would resign on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has conceded defeat in the parliamentary election and announced that she would resign on Thursday.

"Tomorrow I will therefore request my resignation as prime minister and the responsibility for the continued process will now pass to the parliament Speaker and the Riksdag (Swedish parliament)," Andersson was quoted by SVT broadcaster as saying.

Andersson will now be the leader of Sweden's social democrats in parliamentary opposition.

On September 11, Swedish general election took place. According to the results, Andersson's Social Democratic party won 107 seats in the 349-parliament, once again becoming the strongest political power in the country. However, Andersson's center-left bloc received 143 seats in total, while the conservative bloc got 146 mandates. Ulf Kristersson, the conservatives' candidate, said he would now work on forming a new government.

The election results are expected to be officially confirmed by this weekend.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Magdalena Sweden September Democrats Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coa ..

Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coast

59 seconds ago
 Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in ..

Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in different areas

1 minute ago
 President sees unity, shunning of political differ ..

President sees unity, shunning of political differences, keys to overcome econom ..

1 minute ago
 Putin says 'priority' to send Ukraine's grain to c ..

Putin says 'priority' to send Ukraine's grain to countries in need

1 minute ago
 How the tide turned on data centres in Europe

How the tide turned on data centres in Europe

4 minutes ago
 Swedish PM resigns after right, far-right poll win ..

Swedish PM resigns after right, far-right poll win

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.