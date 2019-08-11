Swedish Prime Minister Condemns Attempted Terror Attack in Norway

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven condemned on Sunday the recent attempted terror attack on a mosque near Norway's capital Oslo.

A man opened fire on the Al-Noor Islamic Center in the municipality of Baerum near Oslo on Saturday evening. The incident happened as Muslims across the world were preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in islam.

At least one person was injured in the attempted attack.

"I am firmly condemning the yesterday attempted terror attack on a mosque in the Baerum commune in the outskirts of Oslo. It is necessary to unite efforts of the whole society to fight extremist hatred and violence," Lofven wrote on his Twitter page.

The suspected assailant had been overpowered before police officers arrived at the site. Later police discovered a body of a young woman at the home of the suspect, who is believed to have right-wing political views.