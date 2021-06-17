UrduPoint.com
Swedish Prime Minister Facing Vote Of No Confidence Over Rental Reforms - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:37 PM

Swedish Prime Minister Facing Vote of No Confidence Over Rental Reforms - Reports

The right-wing Sweden Democrats party has submitted a motion of no-confidence against the government of Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Thursday, national media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The right-wing Sweden Democrats party has submitted a motion of no-confidence against the government of Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Thursday, national media reported.

The move came after the Left Party withdrew its support for the prime minister over his government's refusal to amend rent control rules, which deprived Lofven the parliamentary majority necessary to avoid resignation, Radio Sweden said.

The Christian Democrats and moderate parties will back the motion to bring down the government, the broadcaster added.

If the prime minister fails to garner majority support in the 349-seat parliament, the entire government will have to resign.

