MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Thursday expressed hope that the process of ratification of his country's NATO membership bid would be successful and completed by the alliance's summit in Vilnius, which is scheduled to take place from July 11-12.

"Only Turkiye can make Turkish decisions and we respect that so I do hope that we will have a process (on ratifying Swedish NATO membership to NATO) from now until (the NATO summit in) Vilnius that is successful," Kristersson said ahead of the EU summit in Brussels.

Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine.

Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Turkey, Sweden, Finland and NATO would hold a meeting in Brussels next week to discuss the issue of Sweden's membership in the alliance.

On Wednesday, however, Hungarian news outlet Hvg reported that the Hungarian parliament would not vote on ratifying Sweden's application to join NATO until the fall, which would make it impossible for Stockholm to get its NATO's bid approved before the Vilnius summit.