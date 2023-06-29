Open Menu

Swedish Prime Minister Hopes Sweden's NATO Bid Will Be Ratified Before Vilnius Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Swedish Prime Minister Hopes Sweden's NATO Bid Will Be Ratified Before Vilnius Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Thursday expressed hope that the process of ratification of his country's NATO membership bid would be successful and completed by the alliance's summit in Vilnius, which is scheduled to take place from July 11-12.

"Only Turkiye can make Turkish decisions and we respect that so I do hope that we will have a process (on ratifying Swedish NATO membership to NATO) from now until (the NATO summit in) Vilnius that is successful," Kristersson said ahead of the EU summit in Brussels.

Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine.

Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey.

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Turkey, Sweden, Finland and NATO would hold a meeting in Brussels next week to discuss the issue of Sweden's membership in the alliance.

On Wednesday, however, Hungarian news outlet Hvg reported that the Hungarian parliament would not vote on ratifying Sweden's application to join NATO until the fall, which would make it impossible for Stockholm to get its NATO's bid approved before the Vilnius summit.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Turkey Parliament Vote Brussels Vilnius Stockholm Alliance Sweden Finland Hungary April May July From

Recent Stories

Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

3 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

3 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

5 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

5 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

18 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

20 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From World