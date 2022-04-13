UrduPoint.com

Swedish Prime Minister Intends To Apply For NATO Membership In June - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 06:19 PM

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is planning to submit an application for Sweden's NATO membership at the alliance's summit in Madrid on June 29-30, Swedish media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is planning to submit an application for Sweden's NATO membership at the alliance's summit in Madrid on June 29-30, Swedish media reported on Wednesday.

According to The Local Sweden news portal, Andersson made the decision to join the alliance and will present Sweden's application at NATO summit late June. Meanwhile, newspaper Aftonbladet reported that the ruling Swedish Social Democratic Party will hold a special session on May 24, where the ultimate decision to endorse the country's membership in NATO can be made.

Yet speaking at a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, upon the latter's visit to Stockholm on Wednesday, Andersson refused to confirm to the media reports, or provide a concrete date for making the decision on Sweden to join NATO.

"This is a very important time in history. There is before and after February 24. The security landscape has completely changed.

.. Given this situation, we have to really think through what is best for Sweden, our security and our peace," Andersson said, responding to the question of whether Sweden will submit its application to NATO late June.

She stressed that all security options have their pros and cons, and therefore a thorough analysis is required, adding that rushing the decision is unacceptable. Meanwhile, Andersson confirmed that, similar to Finland, the Swedish parliament is currently holding consultations regarding NATO membership.

Russia's military operation in Ukraine launched on February 24 spurred an extensive debate both in Finland and Sweden on NATO membership, with the two countries now considering the possibility of abandoning years of neutrality and joining the military bloc. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that the alliance would welcome Finland and Sweden and would ensure their quick accession if they choose to apply.

