Swedish Prime Minister Keeps His Cabinet Intact After Winning Reelection - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Recently re-elected Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has reappointed his previous cabinet without making any changes, Radio Sweden reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Lofven presented his third government in parliament since the Social Democrat leader first came to power in 2014.

The parliamentary vote was held on Wednesday.

On June 21, the Swedish parliament voted to unseat Lofven in a historic vote of no confidence in a dispute with the Left Party over rent control on housing. A week later, Lofven announced his resignation.

Andreas Norlen, the parliament's speaker, entrusted Ulf Kristersson, the leader of the liberal-conservative Moderate Party, to form a new government. However, Norlen returned to Lofven after Kristersson failed to gain enough support.