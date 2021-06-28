Swedish Prime Minister Resigns - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced his resignation, no additional vote will be held, Radio Sweden reported on Monday.

Lovfen reportedly asked parliament speaker Andreas Norlen to try to form a new government.

Late last week, the Swedish parliament supported the motion of no-confidecne in Lovfen, as 181 lawmakers in the 349-seat legislature voted to have the prime minister dismissed over the controversial rental reform.