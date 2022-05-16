UrduPoint.com

Swedish Prime Minister Says Country To Inform NATO Of Its Desire To Join - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday that Stockholm plans to inform NATO of its desire to join the alliance, Sveriges Radio reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday that Stockholm plans to inform NATO of its desire to join the alliance, Sveriges Radio reported.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that the alliance would warmly welcome Finland and Sweden and pledged to fast-track their membership applications.

