Swedish Prime Minister Says Country Will Fulfill Agreement With Turkey On NATO Membership

Published November 08, 2022

Swedish Prime Minister Says Country Will Fulfill Agreement With Turkey on NATO Membership

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Stockholm would fully implement the agreement with Ankara on NATO membership

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Stockholm would fully implement the agreement with Ankara on NATO membership.

"Turkey is one of the NATO members most affected by terrorism. Sweden will fulfill all its obligations to Turkey. In the future, it will fulfill the obligations assumed as an ally. We will fully implement the tripartite memorandum," Kristersson said in a statement to media after talks with the Turkish leader in Ankara.

Amid the events in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden applied in mid-May for joining NATO. At first, Turkey blocked the start of the process of considering these applications, but on June 29, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that takes into account all of Ankara's concerns. Turkey, in turn, withdrew its objections to the entry of these two European countries into NATO. As of October 6, 28 countries out of 30 have already approved the admission of northern countries to NATO, with Turkey and Hungary remaining undecided.

