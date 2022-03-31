UrduPoint.com

Swedish Prime Minister Says Not Ruling Out Country's Accession To NATO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Swedish Prime Minister Says Not Ruling Out Country's Accession to NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Stockholm does not rule out the option of seeking NATO membership, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday.

"I am not ruling out NATO membership by any means... We can say that freedom from alliances has served Sweden well, it has kept us out of conflicts, but an updated analysis must be conducted and corresponding decisions should be made on reshaping the security policy landscape," Andersson told Swedish broadcaster SVT Nyheter.

Earlier in March, Andersson said that Stockholm's request to join NATO would only destabilize the situation in Europe given the present realities.

On March 16, the Swedish parliament addressed the government asking to consider the possibility for Stockholm to apply for NATO membership.

According to polls by Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, over 50% of Sweden's population supports the country's accession to NATO.

