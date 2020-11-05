Swedish Prime Minister sounds alarm as virus deaths top 6,000

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven went into self-isolation on Thursday and warned that the soaring coronavirus cases had created a "serious situation" again, as the country's deaths passed 6,000

Lofven said in a Facebook post that he was isolating with his wife at home and would get tested soon after a person within his social circle tested positive for Covid-19.

"It's the only responsible thing to do in this situation," Lofven said.

The head of government also warned that developments were "going in the wrong direction quickly.""More people are infected. More people are dying. It is a serious situation," he said.

Lofven said he had not been in direct contact with someone confirmed to have the coronavirus but someone in his "vicinity" had.