Swedish Prime Minister to Meet With Finnish Head of Government in Stockholm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will meet with his Finnish counterpart, Sanna Marin, in Stockholm on Thursday.

Marin will become the first foreign country leader to visit Sweden since Kristersson assumed office in October 2022.

Additionally, Finland will be the first country to conduct state visit to Sweden during the latter's presidency in the Council of the European Union.

The sides are expected to discuss economy cooperation, security issues within the EU, as well as joint efforts regarding the NATO membership bid. A joint press conference will be held after the prime ministerial meeting, according to the statement by Kristersson's office.