UrduPoint.com

Swedish Prime Minister To Meet With Finnish Head Of Government In Stockholm

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Swedish Prime Minister to Meet With Finnish Head of Government in Stockholm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will meet with his Finnish counterpart, Sanna Marin, in Stockholm on Thursday.

Marin will become the first foreign country leader to visit Sweden since Kristersson assumed office in October 2022.

Additionally, Finland will be the first country to conduct state visit to Sweden during the latter's presidency in the Council of the European Union.

The sides are expected to discuss economy cooperation, security issues within the EU, as well as joint efforts regarding the NATO membership bid. A joint press conference will be held after the prime ministerial meeting, according to the statement by Kristersson's office.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister European Union Visit Stockholm Sweden Finland October

Recent Stories

Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 202 ..

Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 2022

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

2 hours ago
 US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

9 hours ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

10 hours ago
 Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.