Swedish Prime Minister to Resign as Social Democratic Party Leader in Fall - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Sunday that he is going to step down as the leader of the Social Democrats at the party's congress in November, a year before next election, the Local newspaper reported.

Lofven has headed the Social Democrats since 2012, leading the party through two successful elections in 2014 and 2018.

In June, the politician, however, became the first prime minister in Sweden to lose a vote of confidence over a dispute with the Left Party regarding rent control on housing. Afterward, Lofven opted to resign, but took the helm again after the opposition failed to form a coalition.

Before his political career, Lofven worked as a welder and headed the IF Metall trade union.