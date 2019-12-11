Swedish prime minister to visit Seoul next week for talks with Moon

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven will visit South Korea next week for talks with President Moon Jae-in on promoting partnerships between the two sides mainly in the information and communication technology, bio-health and hydrogen energy sectors, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.

Lofven is scheduled to make a three-day official trip here from next Wednesday. It will be his first visit to South Korea since his inauguration in 2014, with the countries celebrating the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this year. He will be the first Swedish prime minister to visit South Korea in 15 years.

Moon plans to greet him at Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday afternoon.

In a summit, they will have in-depth discussions on ways to expand economic cooperation, especially in connection with innovative tech startups, science-technology, bio-health and hydrogen energy, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.

Also on the agenda is Moon's policy goal of inclusive growth based on gender equality and expanded welfare, she added.

Sweden dispatched a large-scale medical team to help South Korea fight against the invading North Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War.

The Scandinavian nation has also contributed to efforts for peace on the peninsula as a member of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission (NNSC) created under the Armistice Agreement.

Moon and Lofven held their previous summit talks in Stockholm during Moon's trip there in June.