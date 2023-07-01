Swedish Prime Minister to Visit Washington on July 5, Meet With Biden - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Swedish Prime Ulf Kristersson will pay an official visit to the United States on July 5 to meet with US President Joe Biden and discuss Sweden's accession to NATO and security cooperation, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Saturday.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of Sweden to the White House on Wednesday, July 5 to further strengthen the close ties between the United States and Sweden. President Biden and Prime Minister Kristersson will review our growing security cooperation and reaffirm their view that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The parties will also discuss further support to Ukraine, "closer transatlantic coordination on the People's Republic of China," as well as cooperation to curb climate change, the statement added.

Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey.