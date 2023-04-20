Swedish Prime Minister, US Defense Secretary Discuss Security Cooperation - Stockholm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday he had discussed with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin bilateral security cooperation and Sweden's accession to NATO during talks in Stockholm.

On Wednesday, Austin held negotiations with his Swedish counterpart, Pal Jonson. Following the meeting, the US defense secretary expressed hope that Sweden would join NATO before the alliance's heads of state and government summit scheduled for the second half of July in Vilnius.

"Good discussions with @SecDef (secretary of defense) Austin on longstanding cooperation between (Sweden) and (the United States), common security challenges and our joint, steadfast support to (icon of Ukraine)," Kristersson tweeted.

In addition, the Swedish prime minister thanked the US defense secretary for Washington's support for Stockholm's accession to NATO and expressed hope that the two countries would further deepen their relationship as allies.

Sweden, together with Finland, submitted its NATO bid in May 2022, several months after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. On March 31, Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's bid is still pending approval by Hungary and Turkey, with the accession process stalled due to the recent Quran-burning protests in Stockholm.