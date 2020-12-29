Swedish Prime Minister Visits Mall 2 Days After Call to Avoid Crowded Places - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven visited a shopping center two days after he urged residents to avoid such places to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Radio Sweden reports.

Local media reported that Swedish Justice Minister Morgan Johansson also went to the shopping center over the weekend, despite recommendations not to visit crowded places.

The prime minister rebuked Johansson over the visit, calling the minister's shopping trip irresponsible.

After the information emerged about Lofven's visit to the Gallerian shopping center in Stockholm on December 20, his representative said the purpose of the prime minister's visit was not for Christmas shopping, but rather for another matter.