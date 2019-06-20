UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swedish Prosecution Says Will Not Appeal Court Refusal To Arrest Assange In Absentia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:39 PM

Swedish Prosecution Says Will Not Appeal Court Refusal to Arrest Assange in Absentia

The Swedish Prosecution Authority, which has reopened the probe into sexual assault allegations against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, is not going to appeal the recent court refusal to arrest the whistleblower in absentia, the body said on Thursday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The Swedish Prosecution Authority, which has reopened the probe into sexual assault allegations against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, is not going to appeal the recent court refusal to arrest the whistleblower in absentia, the body said on Thursday.

"The Prosecution Authority has no intention of appealing the decision of the Uppsala court to not arrest Julian Assange in absentia," the body said in a statement.

The appeal deadline expires on June 24. Sweden will not be able to demand Assange's extradition from the United Kingdom, where he is currently serving a prison term, without the arrest warrant.

"The current work will be aimed at assessing the evidence in the case and carrying out additional interviews," Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Eva-Marie Persson was quoted as saying in the statement.

Assange has been sent to a London jail for violating his bail conditions in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden on sexual assault charges. The whistleblower was arrested in April after Ecuador deprived him of his asylum protection.

The sexual charges against Assange in Sweden were initially dropped a few years back, but the case was reopened after the WikiLeaks founder's arrest.

Assange is currently facing extradition to the United States, where he is wanted for the 2010 leaks of classified government data and has already been indicted on charges bearing an up to 175-year prison term.

Related Topics

Jail London Uppsala Ecuador United Kingdom United States Sweden April June From Government Court

Recent Stories

Taxing industry in tribal areas to damage industri ..

17 minutes ago

MEPCO installs 7935 distribution transformers duri ..

47 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Annual Safety Review

22 minutes ago

OIC condemns terrorist attacks in Nigeria, Mali an ..

22 minutes ago

Trump's Iran Strategy 'a Self-Inflicted Disaster' ..

50 seconds ago

Putin on Possible Syria Deal With US: Deals About ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.