Swedish Prosecutors Say Reserve Right To Classify Some Data On Nord Stream Blasts' Probe

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Swedish Prosecutors Say Reserve Right to Classify Some Data on Nord Stream Blasts' Probe

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Sweden reserves the right to classify some of the materials related to the investigation of the blasts at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Swedish Prosecution Authority told RIA Novosti on Thursday.

Last week, Swedish public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, who is in charge of the investigation in the blasts, expressed the hope that by fall the prosecution would bring charges against those responsible for the bombings.

"If there is going to be an indictment, parts of the investigation material will probably be public. Generally, a prosecutor in Sweden may also decide that some parts should remain confidential. If an investigation is discontinued, no material will be public. After such decisions, everyone is able to request the material via either the court, police or prosecutor," the authority said.

