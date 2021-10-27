Swedish Public Health Agency Recommends COVID-19 Re-vaccination for Citizens Over 65

(@FahadShabbir)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The Public Health Agency of Sweden has recommended giving a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents over 65 and healthcare professionals, according to the agency's statement on Wednesday.

"The Swedish Public Health Agency recommends offering everyone who is 65 years old and over, as well as nursing home staff, social workers and health workers, an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine," the statement said.

The agency recommended applying a booster dose of the vaccine no earlier than six months after the second vaccination.

More than 80% of the population, which is 6.8 million people, are fully vaccinated in the country, according to the latest data from the Swedish Public Health Agency.