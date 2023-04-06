Swedish Public Prosecutor Says Not Clear Yet Who Behind Nord Stream Blasts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) It is still unclear who is behind the Nord Stream gas pipelines' explosions and it will not be easy to find those responsible, Swedish Public Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, who is in charge of the ongoing investigation into the sabotage, said on Thursday.

"We are carrying out a number of concrete investigative precautions ... Our hope is to be able to confirm who has committed this crime, but it should be noted that it likely will be difficult given the circumstances," Ljungqvist said, as quoted by the Swedish Prosecution Authority, adding that the crime is "difficult to investigate," as it "took place 80 meters (262 feet) under the water."